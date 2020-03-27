TRURO – The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the province has increased to 90.

The government announced 17 new cases in the province, with most being related to travel or previously known cases. None are connected to a St. Patrick’s Day gathering held in Lake Echo two weeks ago. All event attendees are being contacted and tested; case investigations are ongoing.

At this point, Public Health has not confirmed a link to community spread.

It is imperative that anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia self-isolate for 14 days and for everyone to adhere to the five-person social gathering limit.

As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the online assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

Of the individuals affected, two are currently in hospital. Three individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

To date, Nova Scotia has 3,649 negative test results and 90 confirmed cases.

If you have travelled outside of Nova Scotia or been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever or new cough you should complete the online questionnaire before calling 811. The online questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.