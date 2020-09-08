TRURO – The Nova Scotia government is further easing restrictions when it comes to long-term care homes, which will now allow residents to have designated caregivers.

The province made the announcement on Sept. 8 and the changes will come into effect as early as Sept. 11.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult for those living in long-term care, and those who love and care for them,” said Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey in a press release. “With new cases of COVID-19 remaining low in Nova Scotia, we can continue to ease some of the necessary restrictions. Designated caregivers will now be able to help support the daily care and well-being of residents.”

A designated caregiver could be a family member, spouse, friend, or other support person. The designated caregiver must be associated with specific caregiving tasks, such as personal care support, mobility, or help with eating. They must also have a caregiving relationship with the resident prior to COVID-19.

Each long-term care facility will work with residents, families, and substitute decision-makers to identify up to two designated caregivers per resident. Only one caregiver may visit at a time. The facilities will also train caregivers on public health requirements such as masking, good hand and respiratory hygiene, and facility procedures.

Medical masks will be provided by the facilities for caregivers to wear while visiting with residents.

Each facility will also create a process to screen caregivers upon entry, as well as to easily identify the caregivers on site.