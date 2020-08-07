TRURO – Stephen McNeil, Nova Scotia’s premier for the past seven years, has announced his resignation.

McNeil made the announcement following the cabinet meeting on Aug. 6, the day after he celebrated 17 years in elected office.

He said the past five months have been difficult in the province, with one tragedy after another, “and we’ve seen a lot of death.”

“Families have suffered immeasurable loss and it is my hope that the generosity of others and support from fellow Nova Scotians will continue to help heal broken hearts,” McNeil said during a news conference.

While we’re still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, McNeil said the province is better prepared for the second wave when it hits, “and that’s because of the hard work of Nova Scotians.”

McNeil spoke about his time as premier and trying to get the province’s spending under control, then about implementing programs to grow the economy and give young people a future.

“We managed to get control of our spending, balance our books, and reimagine our province. Our population grew to a record level,” he said, adding the unemployment record was also at a all-time low.

“COVID has changed all of that, but it hasn’t changed what we have learned as a province. We have proven that when we work together, we can do great things.”

He says the province needs to continue to grow it’s population, diversify the economy to continue to attract young people, “and we need to continue to be confident in who we are and what we have to offer to build on a record success of exporting.”

McNeil called governing a “privilege” and “honour”, not taking it for granted. He says it was an opportunity to change people’s lives.

The premier spoke about being in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, and says the government is working to right the wrongs of the past, including to those African Nova Scotians who lived for years in their own homes but not granted a deed.

“They didn’t own their own home simply because they were Black,” he said. “This is wrong and our government will work hard to fix it.”

McNeil says he’s informed the Liberal Party of Nova Scotia to plan for a leadership campaign, and that he will continue in his position until a new leader is chosen.

“I love this job, I’ve enjoyed every day of it. And every day I’m inspired by the people of this province. But this is not a lifelong career,” said McNeil.

“I’ve always believed that governing is not about power; it is about purpose.”

McNeil ended by saying he may not have always gotten it right, “but here’s what I know for sure: we are better together and being kind matters.”