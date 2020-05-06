BIBLE HILL – The general manager of the Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition Commission is saddened by a recent decision to cancel all exhibitions and fairs for the season.

Darrelyn Hubley said the decision, made by the Exhibitions Association of Nova Scotia, is a sad decision to have been made, but it’s the right one.

“Having the loss of the exhibition and a number of other events is more challenging on the community, because it’s not just the exhibition – we bring in a number of people selling their wares,” said Hubley. “We bring tens of thousands into the marketplace during the season, and it’s not just about us at the exhibition. They are often staying in hotel rooms, eating at the local restaurants, shopping at the local stores. They’re not just attending our events.”

In the association’s decision, Sarah Amirault, association president, says it was an “extremely difficult” one to make, but one the association believes is “essential to ensure the safety of employees, volunteers, exhibitors, and public in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hubley said the exhibition commission was “poised to have our largest event ever” this year as a whole.

“We have a wonderful place to host these other events,” she said, adding the Truro and Bible Hill area really is central to everyone in the province. “We are in the heart of Nova Scotia. It’s the centre, and it’s so easy for people to get here.”

She said the busy part of the season is May to November, with events booked throughout the season for the exhibition grounds.

“So far, it’s been a fairly large number that have been cancelled, with some still on the books. Anything being held on this site has to be under complete approval of Dr. Robert Strang,” said Hubley. “Our heaviest time period is June on.”

She said the grounds are closed until at least the end of May due to current pandemic regulations and restrictions.

“Many events we’re keeping on the books to see if we can hopefully all get back to some sort of normal in the future.”

When it comes to the roughly week-long annual exhibition, Hubley says it brings in at least 25,000 people annually “easily.”

“That includes all the people on the site. We have a large number of exhibitors, groups and parties, and 4-H is a very large component as well.”

Under the pandemic regulations, the exhibition commission was able to make sure its clients were able to move their items out of winter storage. Storage is something offered over the winter months, which creates extra revenue for the organization.

“Many of the larger exhibitions are able to take in storage over the winter months, and we had our move out back in April. Normally, it’s done in one day, but this year it was over a whole week,” said Hubley.

The move out was under full approval, she says, of the Department of Health and Wellness, and the Colchester District RCMP was aware of the plans.

“Everyone had their own appointment times, and we were following all the regulations that were given to us.”

Hubley said winter storage for next year already has a waiting list started.