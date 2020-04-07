TRURO – The province has its first death in relation to the coronavirus, or COVID-19 – a woman in her 70’s.

According to a press release issued by the government, the woman died in the hospital in the Eastern Zone on April 6. She had underlying medical conditions and died as a result of complications in relation to COVID-19.

“I had hoped this day would never come and I’m deeply saddened that a Nova Scotia family is going through this,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the press release. “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends who are grieving today.

“This virus is dangerous. We have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this.”

Along with the death, the province announced another 17 new cases, which were confirmed through tests done on April 6. The lab in Halifax completed more than 530 tests that day.

To date, Nova Scotia has 10,621 negative test results, 310 positive COVID-19 test results, and one death. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, and 66 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Updated COVID-19 case data can be found online at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.