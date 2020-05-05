TRURO – The province has seen another three coronavirus-related deaths at Northwood long-term care facility.

That brings the total in Nova Scotia to 41. Another six new cases were confirmed in testing done May 4, which saw 454 tests completed.

“Today, sadly, we have to report three more deaths from COVID-19 at Northwood. I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “We are working hard with the Northwood team and our partners have rallied around the home and its residents and staff. We will keep supporting them until this horrible disease is defeated.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 30,984 negative test results, 991 positive COVID-19 test results, and 41 deaths. Six individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU, and 652 have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.