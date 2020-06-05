TRURO – The ideas never stopped for Keith and Vonda Hazzard as they looked for ways of keeping their business operating through the coronavirus pandemic.

They closed the doors to NovelTea Bookstore Café only briefly during the pandemic, but knew they had to do something to keep business going.

“Once the government said people can’t sit down, that’s when we closed,” said Vonda. “By that point, we had taken a bunch of our seating out and tried to make it safe for our staff and customers, but we were happy when the government said that.”

At the time, said Keith, staff members were beginning to feel some unease about serving to the public, and they wanted to make sure their employees were also safe.

“Everyone was very nervous, especially in the beginning,” he said, about not just employees, but the public as well.

The business owners knew their profits had taken a drop from their regular sales, so they knew the time was right to take a break.

However that break wasn’t for long.

“Right off the bat, I saw the writing on the wall and this wasn’t just going to be for two weeks,” said Vonda. “I had said, best case scenario we would be open in May. Worst case, June.”

While they enjoyed a week off from the business, Vonda said they began to “miss the comforts of life”. And it probably wasn’t just them feeling that way.

That’s when they spoke with their employees to see if they had any ideas, or if any of them felt comfortable working.

Vonda said she spent a full day talking with employee Cheryl Wiebe, who was interested in continuing to work. Wiebe, says Vonda, helped come up with the idea to include bakery orders for pick-up or delivery three days a week.

“It was just gangbusters from there. It went crazy,” said Vonda. From the get-go they brought in face masks, and physical distancing at work.

Keith was the delivery man, and in the first month was delivering about 50 orders a week within Truro, Millbrook, Debert, North River, and Salmon River.

“Especially at the beginning, because it was such a new idea and people really bought into it. A lot of people were really staying at home then, too,” he said.

At the same time the bakery orders kicked off, Vonda said she was brainstorming with other local business owners when someone suggested the coffee shop start coffee breaks.

“And that turned into thank-you coffees, where you purchased a coffee and could send one to an essential worker,” said Vonda.

“I was delivering the thank-you coffee orders on the off-days from the bakery orders, so we were busy,” said Keith.

With many customers asking if they could place a drink order with their bakery order, the business owners had to figure out how to do just that, while keeping the hot drinks hot.

“Keith would be out doing 10 orders a day, and if you ordered a hot drink, it could be stone cold when it was delivered,” said Vonda. “People were choosing to do curbside pick-up, so they could add their drinks onto that.”

Having seen other businesses, including coffee shops, offering a take-out window, Keith put his handyman skills to work and transformed one of their screen doors into a take-out window with a plexiglass barrier.

“You have to be creative and you have to be prepared to be innovative,” said Keith. “As a business owner, you really have to hustle and be willing to work at it, and to figure things out.”

Keith said the government support they’ve been able to rely on – at both the provincial and federal level – has been “huge” at keeping them going.

“It really took the pressure off us so we could focus more on the business end of it, and focus on our customers instead of if our rent was going to be paid.”

Vonda says the pandemic and the changes they’ve gone through have felt like when the business first opened.

“But the government’s support financially gave us the chance to take risks,” she said.

They also say they wouldn’t have made it this far through the pandemic, however, without the support of the community.

“I follow a lot of coffee shops on social media from around the world, and I’ve seen the comments some have received. But we have gotten nothing but support,” said Vonda. “I think a lot of people are looking for a way to support small businesses through this. They’re willing to take the risks with us.”

Keith said a lot of customers have purchased gift certificates to NovelTea, which is “them believing we will still be here when this is over.”

“They’ve been very happy to jump on the bandwagon, and that’s very indicative of Truro,” Vonda added.

Through all the support, Vonda and Keith have been able to go back to serving customers seven days a week, thanks to the return of almost all their employees.

The coffee shop will re-open its doors to the public, with highly reduced seating, on Tuesday. Those wishing to enter the coffee shop can do so through the Prince Street entrance.

Those still not comfortable entering businesses but still wishing to order can continue to use the take-out window at the Pleasant Street entrance.

“We think there are still enough people not wanting to be in a public spot,” said Vonda, about keeping the take-out set up.

She also thinks the bakery orders and thank-you coffee breaks will remain, even after the business opens to the public.

“Yes, some of the ideas were done as a necessity to keep business going, but people are now not having food delivered to them, but instead to someone else as a surprise,” Vonda said. “Lately people have been looking for ways to spread kindness to the people who they aren’t able to make that in-person connection with. I think this is one of the nice changes that has come out of this.”