TRURO – Residents at long-term care facilities in the province can soon resume off-site visits with loved ones.

Randy Delorey, health and wellness minister, announced on Sept. 22 that additional restrictions are being eased at facilities. Off-site visits can begin as early as Sept. 28, provided the facility is ready and able.

“Residents and their families want more opportunities to connect in ways they could prior to this pandemic and we appreciate their patience while we’ve taken a careful, phased approach to easing restrictions,” said Delorey in a press release. “It’s my hope that getting out with family will bring a much-needed sense of normalcy for residents of long-term care.”

Details for visits include:

off-site visits must be pre-arranged with the facility, which will maintain a record of trips

residents will not be required to self-isolate upon return as long as they follow key public health measures like wearing a medical mask (provided by the facility) when required, maintaining physical distance, respecting gathering limits, washing their hands frequently, and ensuring the environment they’re in is clean

the person accompanying the resident must be screened, showing no symptoms of COVID-19, and agree to follow all public health measures

those who have close contact with the resident during the visit (less than 2 metres or 6 feet), including the person accompanying the resident, must wear a non-medical mask

the resident must not come into contact with someone who is required to self-isolate

overnight visits or visits outside the Atlantic bubble are not permitted

upon return to the facility, staff will review the outing with the resident and support person

Individual long-term care homes will also consider the unique situations of residents and caregivers.