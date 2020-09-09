TRURO – An officer involved in a fatal shooting in Truro last year has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team, or SiRT, completed its investigation into the August 2019 shooting and has determined charges are not warranted against the RCMP officer.

The RCMP were investigating a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Amherst area in the early hours of Aug. 10 when the vehicle was spotted in the Truro area. An attempt to stop the driver was unsuccessful, so an RCMP officer alerted others in the area.

Shortly thereafter, an officer noted the stolen vehicle at an intersection in Truro behind another vehicle. The officer approached the driver, who pulled forward, striking the officer and causing him to land on the hood.

The driver sped off with the officer holding on to the wiper blade.

The officer discharged his firearm multiple times before being thrown from the hood of the vehicle, with two shots killing the driver, a 22-year-old male.

SiRT’s investigation determined it was reasonable for the officer to conclude his life was in danger and the use of his firearm to shoot the suspect was justified in the circumstances. Therefore, no charges are warranted against the officer involved.

A complete copy of the report is available at http://sirt.novascotia.ca.