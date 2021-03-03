ONSLOW – Two officers involved in a mistaken-identity shooting while responding to last April’s mass shooting aren’t facing any charges.

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) released the findings of its investigation into the April 19, 2020, incident in which two RCMP officers open fire outside the Onslow Belmont Fire Hall. In his report, director Felix Cacchione says the two subject officers (called “SO1” and “SO2” in the report) had reasonable grounds to believe the person they saw outside the fire hall was the mass murderer.

The report says they fired their guns at two people: “AP1” was a uniformed RCMP officer sitting in a marked police vehicle, while “AP2” was a civilian wearing “a high visibility orange and yellow vest.” The civilian was standing next to the police vehicle outside the fire hall.

“Based on everything SO1 and SO2 had seen and heard since coming on duty and what they had just observed, they had reasonable grounds to believe that AP2 was the killer and someone who would continue his killing rampage,” reads Cacchione’s report. “They discharged their weapons in order to prevent further deaths or serious injuries.”

The report says the two officers from the General Investigative Section were off-duty and called to work around 3 a.m. on April 19 to help investigate the ongoing mass shooting. They travelled together in an unmarked police car. Later that morning, SO1 interviewed the gunman’s partner who informed the officer the killer was wearing an orange vest and driving a fully marked RCMP vehicle. The killer “was heavily armed with two laser sighting pistols and several rifles described as ‘guns like the military people have … the ones that are like 32 rounds.’”

Two hours after receiving the information, officers received a radio transmission that a woman out walking in Wentworth was either shot or hit by a driver.

The subject officers became actively involved in the hunt for the killer at that time. Minutes later, another radio transmission notified all officers about a building on fire in the same Wentworth area. Subject officers learned from another officer “that the driver of the marked police vehicle seen driving away from Wentworth was wearing a reflective vest.”

Radio transmissions that followed said the killer was at a home on Hwy. 4 in Glenholme, however he was gone by the time SO1 and SO2 arrived. Further dispatches shortly thereafter advised members two people were shot dead in their vehicles on Plains Road in Debert.

“They knew at this point that the serial killer had murdered three more persons in the space of less than 30 minutes,” reads Cacchione’s report.

The subject officers travelled to Debert, but didn’t visit the scene of the shootings, “but rather began searching the area for the killer. Their search eventually led them to be travelling in the direction of Onslow.”

Approaching the fire hall in Onslow, the subject officers saw a marked RCMP vehicle parked out front facing the road. AP2, wearing a yellow and orange reflective vest, was standing by the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

Stopping in the middle of the road, SO2 “tried several times to advise other officers of what they were seeing by using the mobile radio in the vehicle.”

SO2’s transmission was not successful, because the radio “bonged.” According to the report, “bonging out” or being “bonged out” could mean the radio is in a poor coverage area and can’t communicate with the radio tower, or the tower is at capacity and no talk paths are available.

Both officers got out of their vehicle with their rifles. SO2 tried using a portable radio to advise other officers, however the radio again “bonged.”

When SO1 yelled to AP2 police were on site and to show their hands, “AP2 did not show his hands but rather ducked behind the marked police car then popped up and ran toward the fire hall entrance.”

Both subject officers shot their guns. SO1 fired four shots, SO2 fired one.

The shots missed both AP1 and AP2.

The report includes information on how many radio transmissions were made over the Colchester, East Hants and Emergency Response Team radio channels from 10:04 p.m. April 18 to 11:25 a.m. April 19 when the gunman was shot and killed. Of the 7,731 transmissions, 5,670 were over the Colchester channel. Almost half those were from the time the subject officers were recalled to duty until the time they fired their weapons at 10:21 a.m. at the fire hall.

Investigators did radio coverage tests in the fire hall’s vicinity to determine the signal strength in the area. The results of the tests determined the SO2 was unable to transmit was because no talk path was available due to heavy radio traffic volume.

Cacchione concludes no charges against the subject officers are warranted.

“The SOs were aware that the person they were searching for was a ruthless and heavily armed killer who had recently resumed the killing rampage he had begun the previous night and appeared intent on continuing it,” the report says.

Cacchione writes: “totality of the evidence establishes that the SOs had reasonable grounds to believe the person they saw, who was disobeying their orders, was the mass murderer who had, in the preceding hour, killed three more persons.”

He writes the subject officers “had lawful excuse when they discharged their firearms.”

The report, however, doesn’t explain the actions of the subject officers following the discharge of their firearms. According to Global News who viewed some of the fire hall’s surveillance footage, one subject officer spoke to the RCMP officer on site following the shooting, while the second walked around the hall.

One subject officer and the RCMP officer they shot at walked into the hall and back out.

The two subject officers then left the area.