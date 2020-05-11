TRURO – There’s been another coronavirus-related death in the province, and another new case identified.

The death at Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax Regional Municipality brings the total in Nova Scotia to 48.

One new case was identified among 291 tests completed on May 10.

“COVID-19 is a terrible disease, but we all play a role in how it impacts our province,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a press release. “Maintain social distance, wash your hands, stay home as much as possible, and clean high-use surfaces.”

There are three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 156 residents and 18 staff with active cases. One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19, and another facility has one resident with an active case.

To date, Nova Scotia has 33,869 negative test results, 1,019 positive COVID-19 test results, and 48 deaths. Nine individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU, and 767 individuals have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.