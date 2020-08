TRURO – Another new case of COVID-19 has been identified in the province, again in the Northern Zone.

The new case, which makes a total of five active cases, is connected to a previously reported case. It was identified within the 621 tests completed on Aug. 25.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 72,532 negative test results, 1,081 positive COVID-19 cases, and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.