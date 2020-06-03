TRURO – Only one new case of COVID-19 has been identified in the province.

The case was announced June 3, as part of the 639 tests completed the day before.

Only five cases remain active in Nova Scotia, with all five being related to Northwood, a long-term care facility in Halifax Regional Municipality. It had three residents and two staff members with active cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 43,340 negative test results, 1,058 positive COVID-19 results, and 60 deaths. Three individuals are currently in hospital, one of those in ICU, and 993 have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

Child care re-opening

The province’s licensed child care centres, as well as family daycare homes, will be re-opening on June 15.

Child care centres will open beginning at a minimum 50 per cent capacity and can move up to 100 per cent if they are able to meet public health’s COVID-19 guidelines for child care settings. Family daycare homes will open at full capacity. All facilities must follow COVID-19 guidelines outlined by public health.

The public health guidelines were created with input from pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre and includes feedback received through a sector-led consultation with more than 2,500 participants. The guidelines provide guidance on how centres can prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19, manage disease outbreaks, advise staff on the use of personal protective equipment, and outline public health measures that address physical distancing, hygiene practices, cleaning practices, outdoor activities, and other considerations.

Based on these guidelines, all licensed child care providers are required to have an individual site-based plan in place to support re-opening, which will be communicated to families.

Government will also provide hand sanitizer and single-use surgical masks to licensed facilities for the next six months.

Families will not be required to pay fees if they cannot access their child care space or are not ready to return. Providers will receive funding on a sliding scale until September as they increase their capacity from 50 per cent in accordance with public health guidelines. Families are encouraged to talk to their providers regarding timing of re-enrolling their child in licensed child care.

The public health guidelines for licensed child care are available at, https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/education.