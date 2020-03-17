TRURO – The auction block will soon open once again in support of an art program for female victims of domestic violence.

Lisa Cochrane, a support counsellor with Third Place Transition House in Truro, said the auction will run March 22 to 29 on the Heal Your Heart with Art’s page on Facebook.

“There are a number of gift certificates or gift cards by various businesses and individuals, and there will be an assortment of new and gently used items,” said Cochrane, noting all items will be available to view online on March 22 when the auction opens.

This is the second year for the auction, with all the proceeds going to support the program. Last year, more than $3,000 was raised.

“We were so overwhelmed with the support of the community,” Cochrane said. “We didn’t know what to expect from it, but our hearts were full of joy.”

From the auction, proceeds help purchase supplies for the program, so there’s no cost to the participants. Heal Your Heart with Art is ongoing, with meetings every second week.

“The ladies who register are welcome to come each time we meet, or whatever nights they are available.”

Cochrane said they’ve seen up to 12 women at a time participating.

“It’s a very support group,” said the support counsellor. “We make it a safe and comfortable environment where the women can talk about their experiences if they want, or they can sit quietly and paint.”

When the program was first created, it received financial support from municipal partners. Cochrane said that funding helped them get the program off the ground.

“And we are very grateful for that support,” she said. “They were very supportive in the first two years of the program, but then we became self-sufficient.”

The program is open, says Cochrane, to any female in the area who has experience relationship trauma.

“One of the ladies in the group told me this is the only place she can talk about this stuff, and that spoke volumes with me,” she said.

For more information on Heal Your Heart with Art, including to register, call the Third Place Transition House at 902-893-4844. Anyone wishing to make a financial contribution to the program, or donate an item for the online auction, can also call the transition house at the same phone number.