TRURO – Nova Scotia only has one new cases of the novel coronavirus to announce on May 8, however two new deaths.

Both deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax Regional Municipality. They bring the total to 46.

As of May 8, Nova Scotia has 1,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One new case was identified in the 840 tests completed on May 7.

There are two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 156 residents and 38 staff with active cases. One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 32,835 negative test results, 1,008 positive COVID-19 test results, and 46 deaths. Five individuals are currently in hospital, two of those in ICU, and 722 individuals have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.