ONSLOW MOUNTAIN – A 31-year-old Onslow Mountain man will appear in court in August on a number of charges relating to child pornography.

The RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit searched a home in Onslow Mountain on May 11, with the assistance of the Bible Hill detachment and Digital Forensic Services.

Investigators were directed to the home after a social media application notified law enforcement that child pornography was being shared on their service. As a result of the investigation, the man has been charged with:

making child pornography

transmitting child pornography

possession of child pornography

The accused was released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.

“During this unprecedented time of social and physical distancing, children may have more unsupervised access to the internet, putting them at greater risk of harm,” reads the RCMP’s press release. “Parents and caregivers are encouraged to continue monitoring their children’s online activities. Additionally, without typical access to teachers, health care professionals and social workers, children may be at greater risk of physical and sexual abuse within the home. Anyone with concerns about the health and wellness of a child is encouraged to contact local police.”

In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act. The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tip line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.