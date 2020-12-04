Nova Scotia has the highest rate of sexualized human trafficking in Canada. This impacts predominately on Nova Scotia’s girls and women who are also trafficked to larger cities.

A 1910 book entitled Fighting the Traffic in Young Girls or War on the White Slave Trade says Nova Scotia girls were trafficked to Boston. This “war” is still present. In 1993, a woman disclosed to us she was suffering organized family-based non-State torture and sexualized human trafficking. Other Nova Scotian women followed. In our book, Women Unsilenced Our refusal to let torturer-traffickers win! to be released in the spring of 2021, is Sara’s story:

At 14 made to go with ‘G’, my dad’s friend…He took me many times. He terrorized you in the car. He hits you on the side of the head…almost knocks you right out the side door…He would get mad if you cried…choke you until you would almost pass out…punch you…say he would kill you. He would laugh a scary laugh, looks scary in his eyes.

On the boat he would get the shock things out [electric shocking], throw you down…hits you, make all kinds of bruises with tools like whips, chains, knives and guns [physical tortures]. He blindfolds you so you don’t know what he’s doing [psychological torture]. He sticks a broken bottle in your ribs and sucks the blood. He says ‘smile’. He had a big black dog [bestiality]. He gets food…does not give it to you, no water either [depravation torture]. He puts you in a cage, throws you overboard…drags the cage in the water with the boat. He drowns you [water torture]. He pulls you up, throws you on the deck, rapes you…you were supposed to say you wanted more.

Research by the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking confirms that family members can be human traffickers and that this can lead into “forced prostitution.” In her recent committee discussion of Bill C-3, MP Lenore Zann supported our work. The intention of Bill C-3 is to amend the Judges Act. If passed, to become a judge they must have continuing education related to sexual assault law as will need to explain their decisions. This amendment is vital considering this 2020 conversation between a crown lawyer and a Nova Scotia mother whose teenaged daughter was trafficked, and who was not much older than Sara. The mother speaking to the Crown said, “Language matters to me…I don’t like my daughter being referred to as a sex worker.” Responding, the crown says, “Sex worker is the term used in all these cases…that is the language the judges are expecting…it’s the language used as opposed to…sexual exploitation.” Judicial and lawyer practices that refer children under 18 as “sex workers” violates Criminal Code laws on trafficking in persons.

Reject the myth that buying and selling or trafficking of another human is “sex work.” Participate in “Say Something if you See Something” if suspected human trafficking is occurring; report to police, to Crime Stoppers, or to the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010. We can all decide to STAND UP for someone’s rights today!