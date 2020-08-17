EAST MOUNTAIN – A 29-year-old man from Prince Edward Island is facing a number of drug-related charges following a vehicle collision in East Mountain.

On Aug. 15, Colchester District RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 104, eastbound, near East Mountain.

During the course of the investigation, RCMP members located and seized cocaine, marijuana, and a sensory irritant canister. The 29-year-old driver was the lone occupant, and was arrested without incident. He driver was not injured during the collision.

The driver was released from custody and is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited weapon. He is also charged under the Cannabis Control Act for illegally transporting cannabis in a vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Oct. 14.