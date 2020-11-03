TRURO – A painting group supporting women who have experienced domestic violence is continuing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heal Your Heart with Art is still being offered through Third Place Transition House. Public Health guidelines are in place and being respected by those in attendance.

Some ladies talk about their experiences during the regular painting sessions; others paint quietly. Whichever you chose as a participant is welcome. Some find it easier to express their thoughts through art rather than speaking them out loud.

According to organizers of Heal Your Heart with Art, one participant said, “The feeling of being in a safe place with people with the same issues and insecurities was priceless.”

Abuse can happen in all kinds of families and relationships. It can happen to individuals of any age, race, religion, or economic background. People who abuse others believe it is okay to control and hurt others, even the people they love.

Heal Your Heart with Art offer a safe, supportive, and confidential environment where women can get together with others who have similar experiences. Transition house staff are there for support. No painting experience necessary. The program is free to attend.

For more information and to register, call Third Place Transition House at 902-893-4844.