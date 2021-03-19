VALLEY – Local Grade 5 students had a lot of questions for Bob Maguire, a public awareness officer with War Amps.

Maguire hosted a virtual presentation recently for the students from Redcliff Middle School in Valley. The students, he says, “absolutely understood” the message in the PLAYSAFE presentation, which features children who have lost limbs in boating and farming accidents.

“The children featured are roughly the same age as the Redcliff students, and they saw themselves in that video,” said Maguire. “They really resonated with that. Afterward, they asked a lot of great questions.”

Public awareness officers such as Maguire do in-person presentations in schools throughout Canada when requested. Because of the pandemic, War Amps shifted to virtual presentations, which only recently began according to Maguire.

“The response (to the virtual presentations) has been incredible, especially in farming communities. It’s nice to be able to get into pockets or rural areas we might not normally get to,” he said.

Maguire was born with three fingers fused together. An operation as a toddler opened those fingers into two, which enabled him to grasp items. He attended his first CHAMP seminar when he was about four years old, and that’s when Maguire realized he wasn’t alone. Up until that point, Maguire thought he was the only amputee in the world. He grew up in a small community in Ontario with a population of around 300.

“Champs (child amputees) talk about owning your amputee and keeping things in a positive light,” he said. “I decided about five years ago I wanted to give back.”

Not long after attending that first seminar, Maguire received his first prosthesis through the national organization.

“It was a basketball and volleyball arm, with like a cup on the end to hold the ball. That allowed me to play both sports,” he said.

Over the years, the organization continued to support Maguire and his needs, and he now uses a weight lifting device.

“It allows me to grip a weight,” he said. “War Amps paid for that whole heartedly.”

Maguire’s been a public awareness officer since 2018, relaying safety information at any opportunity, especially when it involves children.

“Springtime is just around the corner and we want to share those messages of the dangers outside, but let them know they can still have fun,” he said.

Students at Redcliff, says Maguire, asked about other possible outdoor dangers that weren’t part of the PLAYSAFE presentation.

“They asked about my amputation, and other ways they can stay safe, especially with farming and boating,” he said.

The virtual presentations are about 45 to 60 minutes in length, depending on the time the school allows. The presentations are free, and there is always time for questions from youth.

“(The presentations) are good for any age. We feel so strongly about the message that all children should be a part of it,” said Maguire.