TRURO – It’s been a grueling four months for parents Jason Ehler and Ashley Brown as they continue the search for their missing three-year-old son, Dylan Ehler.

Jason has no plans to stop until his boy is found.

“It’s been horrible,” said Jason, after he and Ashley spent two hours on Aug. 31 searching with their drone. “We are out almost every day together. I’m out daily, but we also have a 12-year-old, so sometimes (Ashley) stays home with our other child. It’s been tough.”

It was around 1:15 p.m. on May 6 when Dylan and his grandmother were outside her Queen Street residence, near Elizabeth Street, when he disappeared. Police determined the grandmother had been distracted briefly and when she turned back, Dylan was no longer in the yard. Within four minutes of receiving the 911 call, Truro Police Service patrol officers were on site. The service’s K9 unit also responded, arriving within 15 minutes, and due to Dylan’s age, the Colchester Ground Search and Rescue crew deployed.

Police and neighbours canvassed the neighbourhood, with no sign of Dylan. A police dog picked up a scent that lead them to nearby Lepper Brook. Later that evening, searchers found one of Dylan’s boots in the brook. They discovered his second boot downstream a short time later. An extensive search was conducted along the banks of the Salmon River and in the river itself.

No other clues have turned up. Police say there is no evidence he was abducted.

“A lot of people don’t realize there were no resources for us,” said Jason. “With Canada’s Missing Children and Crime Stoppers, you have to report your missing child yourself. It was difficult finding that out three weeks later.”

He said police actively searched for Dylan for six days following his disappearance, however he didn’t realize it was up to the family to bring in other specialized dogs, such as cadaver dogs, until after the on-the-ground search ended.

“We put all our hope in (the police) for these resources,” he said.

Police continuing to follow leads, tips

Truro Police Service Chief David MacNeil says the missing person file on Dylan remains open, and will continue to remain open until the toddler has been found.

Officers continue to follow up on any leads and tips they receive, which is almost daily.

“We also had the helicopter back out searching the river about two weeks ago,” said MacNeil. “We have routine conversations with the Department of Natural Resources and Ground Search and Rescue.”

The request to have the helicopter do another search, says the chief, was because water levels were lower (as they typically are in the summer) than they were in May.

“But we still have found nothing other than his boots,” said MacNeil. “We are still following all leads that we receive. We would like nothing better than to see this resolved and to see him found.”

MacNeil says the service is in constant contact with the search and rescue group, and if solid evidence or lead were to come in, all the organizations are ready to be deployed. They’re also working with the search and rescue organization on conducting a training exercise sometime this autumn.

“This is an active investigation and we are searching when we have logical reason to do that. All our leads are based on evidence and fact,” he said. “We are able to scale up and down with our resources if need be when information comes in.”

Searching frustrations

Over the past four months, Jason and Ashley have been contacting various organizations for help. They bought a drone, only to have an eagle take it out of the sky on their first time out.

“That destroyed me that day,” said Jason. “We’ve been on the ground searching, but with a drone, you can cover more grounds that way.”

Since then, fundraising has helped with the purchase with a second drone, and Dylan’s parents are using Loc8 software to try and locate their son or any other evidence such as his clothing. Through Wings of Mercy, a volunteer organization that helps search for missing people, Jason was able to get a licence to operate a drone, as well as the Loc8 software.

“I had gotten in touch with Wings of Mercy and with their help, we started searching from Lepper Brook and made it to where the bay really starts to open up. I’m out in Maitland now,” said Jason. “But you can miss a lot of stuff with the drone.”

The Loc8 software allows for specific searches within photographs taken. For example, if Jason is looking for a red object, the software will compile all the photos and identify any red objects in the photos.

“With the drone, I can fly for about two hours at a time. Sometimes I will go out twice a day, depending on the water,” he said.

Throughout the course of the ordeal, Dylan’s parents and other groups have tried to organize community searches. They’re hoping an event on Sept. 6 will bring more people out to help.

“The community support was really strong at the beginning. We have a lot of support and prayers now, but not a lot of people helping us search. All we have are his boots and I think, as a three-year-old, he deserves the biggest search we can put together.

“He’s part of the community and we need closure. All there has been are his boots. None of it makes sense. I can’t give up looking for him.”

A curious, determined little boy

At the tender age of three, Jason says his son was a very outgoing boy.

“He was not scared of much, and if he couldn’t do something, he got upset and kept trying until he was able to,” said Jason. “He was very determined.”

Dylan, says his father, was a happy child, “always smiling,” and had tons of energy.

Chicken nuggets were a favourite food, with Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, and The Good Dinosaur movie catching his attention.

“He loved trucks and dinosaurs,” said Jason. “Dylan was very curious and he liked a lot of things, but dinosaurs were one of his favourites.”

Calling on community for help

The family has created an event on Facebook about the upcoming search, and are pleading to members of the community to help them.

It’s set for Sept. 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., gathering at the Timbits Soccer Field on the corner of Lorne and Park streets. People can invited to stop by anytime during the course of the day.

“People don’t even have to help search, we just want their support. Just come and support us,” said Jason.

“But if anyone has any resources, if they have a dog trained to search, please help us.”

Negative comments hurtful to family

With not many answers about what happened to Dylan, the family has been subjected to a number of negative comments on social media channels, including from people they don’t know. Numerous groups have been created that have been filled with speculation and rumours.

To try and combat that, Dylan’s parents created the ‘Dylan Ehler Search Updates’ public page on Facebook. They post daily: search photos, locations, and even just photos of their son to keep his face in the public eye.

“All those other groups are horrible,” said Jason, adding they’ve been talking with authorities about cyberbullying. Reporting the groups to Facebook has gotten the family nowhere.

Jason says the family has received death threats and have had people taking pictures of their back yard, among others. They’ve installed surveillance cameras at their home.

“This has destroyed us completely,” he said. “It’s hard to go outside. It’s hard to go out to buy food. It’s all been so hard.”

With a 12-year-old daughter, Jason says they are doing everything they can to make sure the negativity doesn’t affect her, however he and Ashley are concerned about what will happen when she resumes school.

For those people making this situation worse for the family, “shame on them.”

“Go find something to do. This is ridiculous,” said Jason.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dylan Ehler should contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.