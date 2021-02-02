DEBERT – A playground project at Debert Elementary School will honour one of their own.

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is working on a three-year, three-phase project that would see the playground upgraded in honour of Lisa McCully. McCully was a Grade 3/4 teacher at the school who lost her life in the mass shooting in April.

“It’s been something that the PTA and the school have been discussing for a few years,” said Alisha Johnson, co-chairperson of the PTA. “Our playground is in need of an upgrade.”

The swing set, says Johnson, was at the school long before she was a student 30 years ago. A play structure just outside the door and toward the front of the property is, as far as the PTA members can figure, around 16 years old.

“Just by looking at it you can tell it’s in need of replacing,” she said.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, students this year had to adjust how they play on the playground. The space is divided into three zones, with students rotating through the zones with their classmates.

“The need for an upgrade is more apparent than ever this year, and then we thought it would be very fitting to do something in memory of Lisa McCully,” said Johnson.

Penny Devine smiles as she heads down the curly slide at the playground at the Debert Elementary School. A project is in the works that would see the playground be upgraded to a natural play space. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

The PTA is looking at a natural playground concept, one that’s grown in popularity over the last few years.

“That’s very fitting with who Lisa was,” said Katie Devine, the other PTA co-chairperson, who also lost her mother, Heather O’Brien, in the tragedy. “We find the natural playground would really speak to and pay tribute to who (Lisa) was.”

While they’ve already met with Cobequid Consulting for an opinion on cost, nothing has been finalized as of yet. Johnson says based on that initial meeting, a ballpark figure of $230,000 is what they could potentially be looking at for all three phases.

A GoFundMe campaign has already been launched online with the hopes of raising $10,000 this year. Grant applications will be made, and Devine and Johnson say they’re hoping for community and business support.

“The more we can raise, the better,” said Johnson.

“The PTA’s dream is to see it all come to life, to complete all three phases sooner rather than later. If given the resources, we’d love to have it all happen as quickly as possible.”

Currently, Debert Elementary has 120 students enrolled from pre-primary to Grade 6. The playground upgrade would utilize all the space the students currently use, and then some.

“We’ve come to realize there’s a fair bit of space actually beyond the field that’s part of the school footprint,” said principal Stephen Fultz.

The hope is to include that additional space into the natural playground, taking advantage of as much existing natural space as possible.

The playground upgrade would include natural components, including a sand kitchen for the youngest students, as well as outdoor classrooms. The playground would also consider accessibility, with the hopes of including accessible swings as well.

“This playground upgrade would be a benefit to the entire community, not just the school,” said Johnson. “We want to make the school more inclusive and accessible to the community. Debert is limited to its play spaces, so we want to invite the whole community to the playground.

Along with the GoFundMe campaign, donations can be made by contacting the school directly. By contacting the school, donors can receive a tax receipt.

The PTA is looking at other fundraisers as well, although “the pandemic certainly poses challenges,” said Johnson.