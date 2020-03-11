TRURO – While less than 40 per cent of the eligible voters cast their ballot in the Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River byelection, PC candidate Dave Ritcey garnered more than half the votes.

In the unofficial results, of the 5,685 votes cast (out of 15,975 registered electors), Ritcey won the byelection with 2,922 votes. The closest candidate was Liberal Allan Kennedy, who picked up 1,385 votes.

Kathleen Kevany, with the NDP, saw 925 votes, and Green candidate Ivan Drouin brought in 398. Matthew Rushton, who ran for the Atlantica Party, garnered 55 of the votes.

There were 22 votes rejected.

Ritcey will now represent the riding in the provincial legislature, a seat that has been vacant since former MLA Lenore Zann resigned and successfully ran for the Liberals in the federal riding of Cumberland-Colchester.

The official results will be released following the official additions, scheduled for March 12 at the returning office.