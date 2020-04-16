CROWES MILLS – A 40-year-old man from Moncton died after being struck by a pickup truck on Highway 104 near Crowes Mills.

At approximately 4 a.m. April 16, a pickup truck struck a pedestrian between exits 13 and 15 in the eastbound lanes. A police press release says the truck driver was not able to avoid the pedestrian. The man died at the scene; the truck driver was not physically injured.

The eastbound lane of Highway 104 was closed until just after lunch while RCMP officers, with the assistance of a collision analyst, were on scene.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.