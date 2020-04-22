TRURO – The RCMP have said a 51-year-old man acted alone in a 13-hour incident that left almost two dozen people dead in northern Nova Scotia last weekend.

RCMP Criminal Operations Officer Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, told reporters on April 22 that the gunman acted alone during the incident, which began in Portapique shortly after 10 p.m. on April 18, and ended in the man’s death at 11:26 a.m. April 19. Police have said 22 people died in the mass killing.

“We are continuing to investigate whether anyone may have assisted him leading up to the incident. That is still part of the investigation,” said Leather.

To assist in their investigation, the RCMP has opened a tip line for people to call and leave information. Those who may have any information relevant to the investigation are asked to call 902-720-5959. Leather said they may be put through to voicemail, and should that happen, is asking callers to leave a detailed message with their name and contact information.

“If you know something, please call. Let our investigators decide the value of the information because that piece of information you have, may be an important part of the puzzle for investigators,” he said.

Leather was able to confirm one other person was injured aside from an RCMP member.

“I’m not aware of any injured persons recovering in hospital,” said Leather, responding to a question. “I am aware of at least one injured person who sought medical attention at hospital but has since been released.”

The chief superintendent says he “would like nothing more” than to provide media and the public with the timeline of events from April 18 to 19.

“But it literally is still a work in progress but it would be unfair and inappropriate to give that out in its current state,” he said, adding they are close to having the timeline finalized, possibly within a day.

“We’re still piecing together the movements of the subject. We believe we have identified the locations and the sites he attended when he did, but there certainly are gaps that still need to be investigated.”

Many across the province, including victims’ family members, have questioned why the police or province didn’t utilize the emergency response system in place to warn people, especially those in rural areas, what was happening.

Instead, the RCMP posted to its Twitter account about responding to an active shooter the night of April 18.

“From that initial call, our response was dynamic and fluid with members using training to assess what was going on while encountering the unimaginable,” he said.

The RCMP, says Leather, established a perimeter in the Portapique area based on the information and evidence they had that night. When it was determined the following morning around 8 a.m. the suspect was outside that perimeter, Leather said they utilized the Twitter account to provide real-time information.

At 10:15 a.m., Leather says the province’s Emergency Management officials contacted the RCMP to offer the use of the emergency alerting system.

“We were in the process of preparing an alert when the gunman was shot and killed by the RCMP.”

When asked about the types of firearms the suspect used, Leather says that is still under investigation. He did say, however, that police weren’t able to find license to acquire a firearm in Canada for the suspect.