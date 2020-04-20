TRURO – It’s expected the death toll will surpass 19 following a shooting spree that began in Portapique on April 18 before moving to other parts of the province.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, Criminal Investigations Division with the Nova Scotia RCMP, said the investigation is still in the early stages, however said the victims will be “in excess of 19.”

“It appears some of the victims were known to the suspect, and others were not,” said Leather, in a press update on the matter that concluded with a 51-year-old shooter dead.

Leather said 16 crime scenes were currently being investigated in Portapique, and central and northern Nova Scotia.

“We are relatively confident we found all the scenes,” he said, adding five are structure fires, most of which were residences where police believe human remains will be found.

“Those investigations are still very much ongoing, and we expect that number to rise in the coming days.”

He said they’re working “diligently” with medical examiners to identify any victims before notifying next of kin, but the number of victims “puts pressure there as well.”

With the RCMP force losing one member in the incident, Leather confirmed Const. Chad Morrison has been released from hospital and is recovering from gunshot wounds at home.

Other possible injuries, however, have not been confirmed.

“That is something we’re looking at,” said Leather.

The shooter’s death has been referred to the province’s Serious Incident Response Team, and Leather confirmed April 20 that two other matters have also been referred. Those two matters, he said, came to light throughout their investigation and are “sensitive in nature.”

Both, he said, were very different situations with different circumstances, however both involved RCMP force.