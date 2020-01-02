TRURO – Police are continuing an investigation after a man was found dead in a downtown parking lot.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Jan. 2, Truro Police Service responded to a report of a deceased male in a parking lot off Waddell Street.

Inspector Rob Hearn said the service is in the early stages of the investigation, however the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.

The department’s patrol and Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate.

No further information is available.