CLIFTON – Vandals have caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Old Clifton Cemetery in Clifton.

Sometime between June 12 and 14, vandals entered the cemetery and proceeded to push over several headstones, breaking many of the headstones and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

According to a press release issued by the RCMP, the broken headstones are irreplaceable and “the damage has had a significant impact on the residents of the community and families of the deceased.”

The police are seeking assistance from the public to solve the vandalism, and believe a vehicle was involved in causing the damage.

Anyone with information in relation to vehicles or drivers who may have been involved is asked to contact the Colchester District RCMP at 902-893-6820. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

Reference file #2020785927.