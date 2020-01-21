BIBLE HILL – A case of a missing man is now being investigated by police as a homicide.

The Colchester District RCMP say the evidence in the disappearance of Peter Anthony Walsh, known as Tony to family and friends, has led them to rule the matter a homicide.

Walsh was last seen on Aug. 23, 2019, in Truro. The disappearance was being investigated as a missing persons file, however has now turned to a homicide.

“We appreciate the tips and information that have come to us as a result of the media releases and the video appeal. We believe there are people in the community who know what happened and we need them to come forward,” said Sgt. Glenn Bonvie, of Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit, in a press release. “Our focus continues to be on the family and on getting answers for them as we try to determine what happened to Tony.”

The RCMP continues to ask members of the public to come forward if they have any information about this incident. Information can be provided directly to the investigators by calling the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit at 902-896-5060. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. File #20191296351.