UPDATED 7:06 p.m. – The search for a missing three-year-old boy has been turned to a recovery effort.

The Town of Truro issued a press release just after 6 p.m. May 7 about the change in operations. The search had moved into its third operational phase in the disappearance of Dylan Ehler.

“Unfortunately, at this point the extensive efforts put forth by searchers have not yielded any new clues or information,” reads the press release.

“In consultation with the family, we are now moving from a search mode to a recovery mode.

“Dylan’s family has had an opportunity to attend our command post and have been shown the area covered by searches and the extensive equipment and efforts used to find Dylan.”

The release also says it doesn’t mean they’re giving up on their search for Dylan.

If anyone has any information, call the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.

TRURO – Truro Police Service’s chief says they’re remaining optimistic in their search for a missing toddler.

Dave MacNeil said the search, which has been ongoing for more than 24 hours now, is still that – a search.

“We haven’t moved into a recovery mode,” said MacNeil, during a press conference on the afternoon of May 7.

Dylan Ehler, 3, had been missing since about 1:20 p.m. the day before. MacNeil said he was with his grandmother, playing outside at her Queen Street residence, near Elizabeth Street, when he went missing.

“She was briefly distracted. She turned away and when she turned back, Dylan was no longer in the yard,” said the chief.

Within four minutes of receiving the initial call about the missing boy, patrol officers were on site. MacNeil said they started gathering information and evidence, as well as a description of the boy and where he was last seen. They canvassed the neighbourhood – house-to-house searches, garages, sheds, and composters.

“Anything a small child could crawl into,” he said.

The service’s K-9 unit – comprised of Const. Scott Milbury and Onyx – was called in.

“They were there very quickly,” said MacNeil, noting it was about 15 minutes before K-9 arrived on site.

However, a lot of neighbours were also out looking for Dylan, “and that complicates things.”

Because of Dylan’s age, police quickly notified Colchester Ground Search and Rescue. They also contacted the province’s Emergency Management Office, which provided air support through a Department of Natural Resources helicopter.

The provincial office also put out a “non-intrusive” alert, says the chief, which went to social media, government, and media sites. The police also put out BOLOs, or Be On the Look Out, locally.

It was later in the evening when the search efforts turned to the river beds.

A search and rescue team from Halifax is about to head out on a search for missing three-year-old Dylan Ehler. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

The chief said Onyx found an area of interest around Lepper Brook, which was one of the factors that lead police and ground search and rescue to concentrate their efforts in the area.

Members of Truro Fire Service were in the brook, up to their chest height, and it was around 7:20 p.m. when they found a boot.

“It was confirmed by the family to be belonging to Dylan,” said MacNeil. They concentrated their efforts even more with the helicopter and more intensive ground searching.

Just before 9 p.m., firefighters found the second boot, around a bend and near the mouth where the brook meets Salmon River.

The search continued overnight, with intensive aerial search, and ground searchers along the bank of the river. Halifax’s search and rescue team relieved Colchester members at 3 a.m., and the second phase of the search was entered.

The provincial dive team was called in, and MacNeil says they’ve been in the water around the brook where the boots were found.

“They’re working up and down the brook, into Salmon River,” he said.

With the third phase of the search beginning at the same time as MacNeil’s press update, he said his team will be looking to the expertise of the search and rescue and dive teams to see what that phase would look like.

He said they will be continuing to search, but wasn’t sure what those efforts would look like without heeding the advice of those teams first. He said search efforts could be scaled back, or they could be ramped up.

“We’re keeping optimistic. That’s what is keeping us going,” he said. “But yes, the temperatures are cold, the water is really, really cold, I know from being there last night and today. But we’re hoping for the best.”

A drone hovers over the Salmon River between Bible Hill and Truro during the search for a missing three-year-old boy. Members of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were assisting with the drone. Raissa Tetanish – Hub Now

The chief says the family is “strong”, but it wasn’t easy telling them Dylan’s boots were found.

“But they’re a strong family and they’re coming to grips with any outcome possible,” he said. “We’re keeping positive.”

He said they’re keeping in close contact with the family and supporting them at this time. The support from the rest of the community and businesses has been “fantastic.”

But, said the chief, “at the recommendation of search and rescue, we’re asking people not to get involved in that regard,” he said of those wanting to help search.

“When people are untrained, oftentimes they will miss clues, they could trample evidence, or maybe become a risk of falling into the river themselves.”