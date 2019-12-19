MILLBROOK – Two unlicensed cannabis storefronts in Millbrook were raided by police after increasing complaints and concerns about the products being sold, and potential sales to youth.

On Dec. 18, RCMP attended two storefronts – one on Willow Street and one on Abenaki Road. Both properties were inspected under the Cannabis Control Act to determine if any offences were occurring.

Both locations were searched, an a significant quantity of cannabis, including edibles, was seized. The investigation is ongoing and charges under the Cannabis Control Act are pending.

Nova Scotia RCMP is continuing to work with the chief and council of Millbrook First Nation and employ a measured approach, which includes consultation with stakeholders, to address the unlicensed sale of cannabis in the community. The RCMP’s goal is to have unlicensed storefronts cease operations.