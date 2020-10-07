PORTAPIQUE – For decades, Joy Snihur Wyatt Laking found the beauty everywhere.

But for a few short months following the nation’s largest mass shooting that began in the small community where she lives, that beauty disappeared.

Until now.

The artist has since published a book that was 20 years in the making: The Painted Province, Nova Scotia through an artist’s eyes.

“I came up with the idea a long time ago, but then it took quite a while for me to decide how to do it,” said Laking, about the small book that features more than 200 of her own paintings from throughout Nova Scotia. “The point of the book is for readers to take a look at their own beauty around them.”

While the book was finished prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Laking was about to send it to the publisher to have pieces chosen and laid out. But then the pandemic hit the nation and the printing company halted its production.

And then April 18 and 19 came about and a gunman killed 22 people (including three of Laking’s close friends and many of her neighbours in Portapique).

“I was really depressed. I didn’t have it in me. I couldn’t find the beauty,” she admitted.

With no immediate deadline in sight, Laking took on the extra work learning how to lay out the book she’s envisioned over the years. She chose all the paintings to be included, and how they’d be laid out with text.

“Do you know what? I really enjoyed it,” she said of the process.

Having spent the time to choose the paintings and lay out the book, Laking started getting back into the groove. She then spent a week in September at a nearby marsh, painting the grass.

One of Joy Snihur Wyatt Laking’s paintings of Portapique, or Portaupique (both are used on provincial signs). Courtesy of Joy Snihur Wyatt Laking

“I think I’m back on track now, but it was a real slog,” Laking said. “In the end, I think the book is better for it. It was as if you spent years showing the beauty around you, and then suddenly there was no beauty.”

The book begins and ends in the small, close-knit community of Portapique (or Portaupique, as Laking uses in her book; both spellings are used on provincial signs).

With 40 regions presented in the book, Laking chose roughly half a dozen from each to be featured. The book takes readers on a ride through the province, and each region has GPS coordinates of one spot where Laking painted.

“I’m hoping people might go and take a picture at the spot where I painted,” she said. “The book is small, and I’m hoping it will fit in people’s cars.”

Coming in at 6.75” by 9.75”, the full colour paperback also includes 40 “bits of text; word pictures, funny stories, and tips for enhancing creativity.”

For the first few years, Laking’s travels took her within a short distance from her Portapique home. She realized she would soon have to make longer trips, so began renting houses for a week in locations she travelled to. Some, she says, were five-bedroom houses and she often had to look for four others to occupy the house with her.

Then, Laking took to social media asking for help.

“People from all over the province let me use their summer houses for free,” she said. “It was just amazing. I’m working on getting book together for each of them.”

For each region in the book, Laking gathered up her paintings (roughly 40 for each) and sorted them into two piles – probably won’t use, and probably will use.

“But I kept them close by, because when you’re laying things out with text, sometimes you really need a horizontal, or sometimes a vertical,” she explained. “I did all the choosing of the images and the cropping.”

Laking is pleased with the outcome of the book, published by Pottersfield Press.

The cover of Joy Snihur Wyatt Laking’s newly published book.

“I must have looked at it a dozen times. It’s one of those things when a project goes on for years, you can’t believe when you’ve finished it.”

Laking’s book is available through Chapters Indigo, Atlantic News in Halifax, as well as Nimbus Publishing’s bookstore. Buy it at the gallery (open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., until Christmas) or online through www.joylakinggallery.com or by calling 902-890-8730.

Masks are required to visit the gallery at 6730 Hwy. 2, Bass River, as is physical distancing.

Many of Laking’s new paintings, which were part of an international exhibition this year in Portugal, are on display at the gallery.