PORTAPIQUE – A number of people interviewed by police after Canada’s largest mass shooting paint a history of domestic assault, an obsession with police, and a collection of guns.

One witness even spoke to police about conversations with the 51-year-old gunman about how the gunman would rid of dead bodies.

All this information is included in a 40-page Information to Obtain, or ITO, released in provincial court on May 19. Police file ITOs for legal authorization to search someone’s property, and in this case, the properties were owned by the gunman on Portapique Beach Road and Orchard Beach Drive in Portapique.

The document also says witnesses called the gunman a “psychopath,” adding that he was paranoid about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Included in the heavily redacted ITO is a statement from the gunman’s common law partner. Police have said she was assaulted at the beginning of the night of April 18, but escaped her partner and hide in the woods for the night.

“They were just at the warehouse having drinks,” reads the ITO. The document says the property at 136 Orchard Beach Dr. was known as the “warehouse.”

“They weren’t married, but had Facetimed friends.”

The witness said the gunman had poured gasoline inside the cottage on Portapique Road, as well as the warehouse so he could burn it down. The common law partner also told police the gunman had put “all the guns on the front seat of the car” and that he “had guns like the military people have.”

She said he had approximately five guns, two handguns, and a military firearm. She also told police he was driving a white Ford Taurus “that looked identical to a police car with lights on it and RCMP decals.”

Another witness interviewed told police the gunman “had been disturbed and that he was severely abused as a young boy.”

They also said he was “very smart, cheated, was a psychopath and abused (redacted).”

The witness told police there were guns in the warehouse, as well as the gunman’s dental office in Dartmouth, and that he “talked about all types of guns, assault rifles, handguns but (redacted) did not know where or how he got them.”

Another witness told police they “received a text from (redacted) which was a picture of her” and the gunman in the warehouse around 6 p.m. on April 18.

The witness called the gunman “a sociopath, abusive” and said that the gunman “recently purchased a bunch of gas.”

Yet another witness told police the gunman was “wealthy” and had “recently bought $800 worth of gasoline.”

A third witness told police the gunman had bought the gas and “propane bottles.” That witness also told police the gunman was abusive, talked about having guns, and had numerous police cars so similar to real ones that “you wouldn’t know the difference.”

A friend of the gunman’s interviewed by police said the man was a “millionaire and very smart.”

They also said the gunman “had (redacted) who is a retired RCMP member and this (redacted) gave (the gunman) parts of his uniform. This contradicts an RCMP claim in an earlier press conference that a family member had not given the gunman any pieces of a uniform.

Another witness told police the gunman had a “stockpile” of guns and “would speak of getting rid of bodies, burning and chemicals.”

The witness called the gunman “controlling and paranoid.”

The gunman, said the witness, would “tell (redacted) different ways to get rid of a body and had lime and muriatic acid on the property. The barrels for these would be underneath the deck.”

The ITO also contains information about the five firearms in the vehicle the gunman was driving when killed by police just before noon on April 19.

Sgt. Larry Peyton with the RCMP examined the firearms found in the vehicle.

One, a semi-automatic rifle of (redacted) caliber, had its selector switch set to “fire.” No round was in the chamber with the action opened. “A shoulder carry strap was found for the firearm,” said the document.

Another semi-automatic rifle with (redacted) caliber was found with a round in the chamber.

Sgt. Peyton said the gunman “did not possess a firearms license and has never had a firearms license.”

A pistol was also found in the vehicle with a round in the chamber.

“There were spent shell casings for this gun located in the vehicle,” reads the ITO.

Another pistol was found with an empty magazine “seated in the firearm and the hammer was cocked and safety was off. There was a round in the chamber.”

The fifth gun was a Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber pistol. It was an RCMP issued firearm that had been assigned to Const. Heidi Stevenson, one of the gunman’s final three victims.

“There were boxes of ammunition and a green metal ammunition can with ammunition on the front seat.”

It’s expected the judge will unseal a number of other ITOs next week as part of an application made by a number of media organizations.