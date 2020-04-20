Home Community Portapique shooting: statement from Nova Scotia RCMP Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Lee... CommunityCrime Portapique shooting: statement from Nova Scotia RCMP Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman By Hub Now - April 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Cst. Heidi Stevenson, was killed while responding to an active shooter incident. Photo contributed by RCMP. Access to Hubnow will be FREE for the public. Please sign up for a FREE account to access all updates. Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to the Hubnow Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register Weather Bible Hill clear sky enter location 3 ° C 3 ° 3 ° 74 % 3.6kmh 5 % Thu 14 ° Fri 13 ° Sat 13 ° Sun 11 ° Mon 12 °