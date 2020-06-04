TRURO – The Nova Scotia RCMP say a gunman who killed 22 people over a 13-hour span from April 18 to 19 did not use his replica RCMP vehicle to pull over any of the victims.

That was one of the updates into the investigation Superintendent Darren Campbell, Officer in Charge of Support Services for Nova Scotia RCMP, was able to give during a June 4 update.

In an April 24 update, Campbell had said witnesses stated the gunman had pulled victims over. He said during the recent update “that was the interpretation at that time.”

Since then, he says, investigators have confirmed that witnesses don’t describe the gunman, who was killed by police at a gas station in Enfield, as pulling the victims over in the Debert area.

He said to provide further information on those events would “not be appropriate”, for the sake of not traumatizing families.

Campbell also said more than 650 individuals have been interviewed through the course of the investigation, including those living in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the United States.

“A number of exhibits have been forensically examined by highly skilled RCMP Forensic Identification specialists, RCMP Forensic Scientists from our forensic laboratories and by specialists within the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s office,” he said. “It is important to highlight the complex, difficult and highly professional work that they continue to provide during this investigation.”

He said the objective of the investigation, aside from determining the gunman’s actions and movements, remains the same “and includes determining if anyone had any knowledge of the gunman’s plans and if anyone provided assistance to him in any way.”

He said the gunman can’t be brought before the courts for his actions, but their investigation remains as if he can. All information police receive, he says, is investigated, fact checked, and corroborated for its weight, validity, and value.

“There is no room for speculation,” he said. “To get it right takes time. This is what is expected and that is what we intend to deliver.”

Campbell said it’s believed, through their investigation, Const. Heidi Stevenson didn’t ram the gunman’s vehicle.

“We can also tell you that the gunman’s vehicle sustained more damage than Const. Stevenson’s police vehicle, that she bravely engaged the gunman, and that there was an exchange of gunfire between Const. Stevenson and the gunman.”

Both Stevenson and Const. Chad Morrison, who was shot by the gunman but survived, were wearing their “soft and hard body armour.”

Campbell said the gunman had two family members who have retired from the RCMP, however said they were both estranged from the gunman, and it’s not believed either provided the gunman with pieces of old uniforms the gunman wore during the events. An association between the gunman and an officer with another police agency has also been identified, says Campbell, but it’s again believed that officer provided the gunman with any pieces of a police uniform.

“The investigation into how the gunman acquired the RCMP uniform pieces is ongoing,” he said.

The investigation is continuing into how the gunman acquired four out of the five firearms found in the vehicle he was last driving, however Campbell said all four were acquired illegally – three from the United States and one from Canada. A fifth firearm found in the vehicle was the police issued piece to Const. Stevenson.

Campbell spoke about a 2011 bulletin written by an officer from the Truro Police Service about the gunman having access to firearms and wanting to kill a police officer.

That bulletin, he said, wasn’t available to the RCMP at the time of the incident, as it had been purged from their files after two years.

“I can confirm that all but one of the firearms found in the gunman’s possession were acquired after 2011 and thus are not those described in the officer safety bulletin,” he said.

Campbell said a psychological autopsy of the gunman continues, however shared some of their preliminary findings.

Those findings, he says, described the gunman as an “injustice collector.”

“One who held onto conflict or differences with others, turning them inward until they boiled over in rage,” said Campbell. “Some recipients of his wrath of violence were targeted for perceived injustices of the past, others were reactive targets of his rage, and others were random targets.”

While the investigation is committed to providing answers to the victims, their families, and the public, Campbell said the details may never be uncovered. He said their work continues.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, Criminal Operations Officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, also provided information in the update, including the independent investigation into a shooting involving RCMP officers at the Onslow Belmont fire hall on April 19. He and local RCMP commanders have met with the chief and deputy of the brigade to hear “firsthand what people experienced.”

“We had a very respectful and honest conversation, and as partners, we made a commitment to continue to work shoulder to shoulder in our shared responsibility of public safety,” he said, adding the RCMP is compensating for the property damage.

Leather also said the independent investigation into the gunman’s death by the police is also continuing, and said there are two other investigations underway.

An Employment and Social Development Canada investigation will look at the RCMP’s overall response, “including training, equipment, communications, and tactics of the RCMP,” he says.

From a Canada Labour Code perspective, Leather says an internal Hazardous Occurrence Investigation Team is investigating the incident. The investigation will “identify any occupational causal factors and corrective measures that can be implemented.”

There are also discussions in determining the best approach for a formal comprehensive review.

Leather says they welcome the opportunity to provide their information and what they know, and will continue to fully participate in the investigations, processes, or reviews underway.

“While we need to respect these processes and will limit our comments accordingly, we will continue to find that balance, and release or share the information that can be shared where possible,” he said.

The more the police learn, says Leather, the more they’re benefited with hindsight, and spoke about the position they’re now in to reassess the province’s Alert Ready System.

The system was not utilized during the event, which has been criticized by many in the public, as well as family members of victims.

“To the best of our knowledge, the Alert Ready has never been used for an active shooter situation by police in Canada,” Leather said, adding it was used to provide a message surrounding COVID-19 in the weeks prior to the incident.

He made the decision on April 24, however, to use the system “where credible information came in of shots fired with automatic gunfire moving towards a densely populated area within HRM.”

The police and province learned of the unintended consequences, he said.

A large number of people who received the alert called 911 to ask non-emergency questions, including if they should pick up their children, where they should hide, or simply ‘what do I do’.

The alert went well beyond the affected geographical area, says Leather, with residents in Yarmouth and P.E.I. receiving the alert.

“This resulted in delays to calls being answered at provincial 911 centres and many calls were not answered at all because of the volume,” he said, noting the negative impact it had on public safety and those with true emergencies.

“RCMP is working on a national policy to ensure this is addressed,” he said. “As well, we are working with our partners in the province to ensure that when used, the system effective helps protect public safety.”