TRURO – A new online concert program is paying tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in April, as well as other recent tragedies.

The Halifax Camerata Singers, under the artistic direction of Jeff Joudrey, is launching its 34th season on Nov. 10 with a 30-minute online concert program (recorded for broadcast by Leaf Music on Facebook and YouTube) for Remembrance Day. Voices of Remembrance is dedicated to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Second World War, including victims of the 1945 bombings of Dresden and Hiroshima. The Camerata Singers will also remember the six Canadian Armed Forces members who died in a Cyclone helicopter crash in April; Capt. Jenn Casey, who lost her life while flying with the Snowbirds; and the 22, plus an unborn child, victims of the Portapique massacre.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Voices of Remembrance features special guest Curtis Dietz on trumpet for Eleanor Daley’s ‘For the Fallen’, and Lynnette Wahlstrom, Camerata’s accompanist, is featured on two pieces.

The performance will also feature a number of readings, including by celebrated Nova Scotia author Sheree Fitch, who penned Because We Love, We Cry, following the mass shooting. Other readers include Camerata soprano and RN Amanda Zadeh (Albert Camus), and Camerata tenor Lt. (N) Simon Hardman of the Royal Canadian Navy (Larry Smeets). Other featured composers include Sarah Quartel, Christine Donkin, Ola Gjeilo, Elaine Hagenberg, and Stephen Paulus.

The Camerata Singers were greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw them cancel the second half of their 2019-20 season last spring. The choir is back to rehearsals, following health protocols established by the province that include singing with specially-made masks for the singers, socially distanced, and for shorter lengths of time.

The concert is free and will remain online until Dec. 31 following the premiere on Nov. 10. A trailer of the concert can be found online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evFmHUnZ1nI&feature=youtu.be.