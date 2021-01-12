TRURO – Two grocery stores in the area have been marked as potential COVID-19 exposure locations.

Anyone who worked at or visited the two locations on the specified dates and times should book a test immediately online at covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ whether they have symptoms or not. For those without internet access or who have other symptoms of concern, they can call 811.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 are to self-isolate while awaiting test results. If no symptoms are present, the person does not have to isolate while waiting for results.

The potential exposures include:

Foodland, 241 Pictou Rd., Bible Hill -Jan. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 16.

Sobeys, Fundy Trail Mall, 68 Robie St., Truro – Jan. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 18.

In addition to media releases, all potential exposure notifications are listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.

Please remember:

Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so. Please book an appointment online and do not go to a pop-up rapid testing location.