TRURO – Pride Week kicked off in Colchester County on July 10 with four flag raising events.

At three of those flag raisings – in Truro and Stewiacke – the Truro Pride Society connected a Progress Pride Flag to the flagpole. A rainbow flag was raised at the Dalhousie Agricultural Campus in Bible Hill as well.

Laura Whiteland, one of the members of the society, said the decision was made to fly the Progress Pride Flag after conversations recently around the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s important to recognize pride for queer and transgender people of colour,” said Whiteland, moments after the flag was raised outside Truro’s town hall on Prince Street. Pride Week in Truro and Colchester County is running until July 17. “We wanted to have a flag to incorporate all elements because we want to be as inclusive as possible.”

The Progress Pride Flag came about two years ago under the creation of Daniel Quasar, who wanted to place a greater emphasis on inclusion and progression.

His design keeps the tradition six colours and their representations – red (life), orange (healing), yellow (sunlight), green (nature), blue (harmony or peace), and purple/violet (spirit) – however adds five chevrons in white, pink, blue, brown, and black.

“The pink, blue, and white represent the Transgender Pride Flag, while the black and brown represents the trans or queer People of Colour,” said Melissa Howell, who spoke at the flag raising on behalf of the society. The black also represents those living with AIDS, those no longer living, and the stigma surrounding them.

Just before raising the flag with assistance from Truro councillor Wayne Talbot, Howell told those gathered that pride is a “celebration of the history of progress”, however acknowledged work still remains in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting many events and activities on hold this summer, Truro Pride is still looking to celebrate its community.

“While our annual Pride Festival looks a bit different this year, we should be celebrating pride 365 days of the year,” she said.

There will not be the annual street parade this year, however the Truro Pride Society is encouraging businesses, organization, and residents to decorate to show their pride.

“We want people to celebrate with their own bubbles, their own households,” said Whiteland.

Decorating is encouraged of storefronts, homes, offices, barns…wherever you are. Pictures can be submitted to Truro Pride through their Facebook page. Those inspiring society members will be shared on the Facebook page for all the community to see. Submissions should be received by July 12.

The society will be hosting Netflix movie parties throughout the week, and prizes are up for grabs in a Pride in Your Backyard giveaway.

Leading up to Pride Week and to celebrate the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which lasted over five days, the society posted pieces of pride history on their Facebook page.

The towns of both Truro and Stewiacke have also incorporated black and brown into their rainbow crosswalks this year.

“COVID is a reality we’re all having to deal with, but we are excited by the other things we’ve been doing,” said Whiteland, referring to more inclusive moments, such as the flag raising ceremonies. “This is allowing us more opportunities to have different conversations. For the society, it’s a lot of work more so throughout the year to try and bring inclusive spaces for the queer and trans people in Colchester County.”

For more information on events happening throughout Pride Week, follow the Truro Pride page on Facebook.