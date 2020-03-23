TRURO – The province has announced another 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Nova Scotia.

The total now sits at 41 confirmed cases, with individuals ranging in age from under 10 to mid-70’s.

Government officials say the cases are travel-related or related to earlier reported cases. Several of the new cases are connected and involve groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada.

One person remains in hospital, and cases have been identified in all parts of the province. There has been no spread at this point within communities.

All individuals have been contacted by Public Health, who is working to identify others they may have been in close contact with. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.