TRURO – No new deaths in relation to the coronavirus have been reported in the province, however there are new cases.

Twenty-three new cases were identified among 888 tests done April 23 in the microbiology lab in Halifax. The province has conducted more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

No new deaths were reported.

As of April 23, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 189 residents and 82 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 24,521 negative test results, 850 positive COVID-19 test results, and 16 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. Three hundred and ninety-two individuals have now recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.