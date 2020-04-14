TRURO – Nova Scotia now has more than 500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The province announced on April 14 another 43 new cases were confirmed among the 1,476 tests completed the previous day.

The lab is operating 24 hours a day in Halifax, and the new cases brings the provincial total to 517.

With the testing done April 13, Nova Scotia has had 16,755 negative test results, 517 positive COVID-19 test results, and three deaths. The third death, announced April 13, was a man in his 80’s.

Of those positive test results, 124 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.