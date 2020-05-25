TRURO – The province has one more new case of COVID-19, following a weekend where one new case was announced each day with zero new deaths.

As of May 25, Nova Scotia has 1,051 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One new case was identified May 24; 489 tests were completed on the same day.

There is one licensed long-term care home or unlicensed seniors’ facility in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 12 residents and four staff active cases.

The province announced May 22 the list of symptoms being screened for has expanded. If you have any one of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

To date, Nova Scotia has 38,458 negative test results, 1,051 positive test results, and 58 deaths. Six individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU, and 974 have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.