TRURO – Health officials have confirmed community spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The province announced 32 cases of the virus over the weekend, and another five cases on Monday. The total now stands at 127 confirmed cases in Nova Scotia.

While most cases have been connected to travel or a known case, “public health has now reached a point with one of its current investigations where no such links can be made and must conclude that this case is the result of transmission within the community,” reads a press release issued Monday.

Community spread is not unexpected, however health officials now say it’s more important than ever for residents to adhere strictly to orders and directives set out by public health – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people, and stay at home as much as possible.

Of those affected with the virus, four are currently in hospital. Ten individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the online assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

To date, Nova Scotia has 5,054 negative test results and 127 confirmed cases.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.