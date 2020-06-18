TRURO – Goodbye family bubbles and hello increased group gathering sizes.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, announced the changes on June 18 following Nova Scotia’s low rates of COVID-19.

“We’ve now had well over a week with no new cases of COVID-19 and low rates for the last several weeks. That is thanks to Nova Scotians who have been following public health protocols,” said Premier McNeil in a press release. “Our aim is to safely open as much of the economy and our province as we can so that Nova Scotians and the business community can have a good summer. The core measures of social distancing and good hygiene that have kept case numbers low will stay in place. But effective today, household bubbles are down and gathering limits are up.”

Instead of the concept of family household bubbles, people can now gather in groups of up to 10 without physical distancing. People in a group are not required to be exclusive but they are strongly encouraged to maintain a consistent group, which is especially important for those who are higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

Gatherings of up to 50 will now be allowed but people must observe physical distancing of two metres or six feet.

The larger gathering limit of 50 applies to social events, faith gatherings, sports and physical activity, weddings and funerals, and arts and culture events like theatre performances, dance recitals, festivals, and concerts.

Businesses that are too small to ensure physical distancing can have no more than 10 people on their premises at a time.

The announcement also includes the re-opening of playgrounds. Municipalities and other owners of playgrounds will need time to prepare them for re-opening so Nova Scotians should not expect them to be open immediately.

“We’re providing a new option for close social interaction because it’s important for our well-being, but everybody needs to make decisions that take into consideration the risks, their own circumstances, and how they help keep everyone safe,” said Strang. “It’s important that we all continue physical distancing as much as possible, good hand hygiene, cough etiquette, staying home if you’re sick and making informed decisions about the groups and activities we choose to join.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 50,240 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths, and two active COVID-19 cases. Two individuals remain in hospital, one of those in ICU, and 997 cases have been resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.