TRURO – With the announcement of two new cases of COVID-19 in the province, Nova Scotia is also expanding its list of symptoms for testing.

As of May 22, Nova Scotia has 1,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two new cases were identified May 21, among the 427 tests completed.

The list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19 is being expanded as of May 22.

“This expanded symptom list is being adopted by all provinces and territories and is based on our growing knowledge of how COVID-19 can present,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in a press release. “As we move out of the first pandemic wave, it remains important to test anyone who has symptoms that could be due to COVID-19.”

If you have any one of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

To date, Nova Scotia has 37,405 negative test results, 1,048 positive results, and 58 deaths. Eight individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, and 961 individuals have recovered.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.