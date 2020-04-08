TRURO – The number of cases of coronavirus in Nova Scotia continues to rise as another 32 were identified April 7.

The new cases brings the total to 342 in the province. Of those 342, one person died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

With community spread being confirmed of the virus, the province has removed travel as a requirement for COVID-19 testing. The list of symptoms being screened for has also been expanded. People experiencing at least two of the following symptoms should visit https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

To date, Nova Scotia has 11,346 negative test results. Individuals with confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Of those confirmed cases, 11 individuals are currently in hospital, five of those in ICU. Seventy-seven individuals have now recovered and their cases are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.