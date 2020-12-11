TRURO – The Christmas break for public school students in Nova Scotia will be a bit longer this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial government announced the holiday closure will run to Jan. 11, “out of an abundance of caution.” The last day of classes will be Dec. 18.

School-based staff will return Jan. 4 for five days of professional learning.

“This year has created unprecedented challenges for our school system,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “We have seen COVID-19 cases rise in other provinces after holidays, and there is the potential for the virus to join even small gatherings of family and friends. This precautionary measure will allow us to identify cases before students return to class.”

Zach Churchill, the minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, says they want the success of the school year to continue.

“By setting aside five days of professional development for staff, we are giving them an opportunity to prepare for the rest of the school year, and to think about how they can support student learning and well-being until the end of June.”

The province announced another nine cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 11, from the testing done the day prior. There are currently 65 active cases across Nova Scotia.

An additional case was announced on Dec. 11 at Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth.

Of the nine new cases, three are in the Western Zone (two are close contacts of previous cases; the third is under investigation), one is under investigation in the Northern Zone, and five are in the central zone. Among those five are two related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, one is a close contact of a previous case, and one is under investigation.

The province’s state of emergency has been renewed for at least another two weeks.