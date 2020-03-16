TRURO – With three presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the province, the Nova Scotia government is heightening restrictions.

It was announced on March 15 that three people who returned to Nova Scotia after travelling outside the country tested positive for the virus. One had been visiting Australia; one the U.S.; and the other Europe. The province says all three are self-isolating at their homes, and those within close contact of the people have also been contacted.

Under the heightened restrictions, anyone who has travelled outside of Canada should self-isolate for 14 days upon their return, regardless of any symptoms being present.

Schools and day cares – licensed and unlicensed – will be closed for two weeks following March Break. Day care centres were allowed to be open March 16, and closures were to begin the following day. The closures will be re-assessed closer to the end of the three weeks. March Break camps throughout the province are also cancelled.

Long-term care facilities throughout the province are closed to visitors, including family members.

Anyone able to work from home is encouraged to do so.

Casinos in Halifax and Sydney are closed until further notice, and bar owners are not to be operating VLTs.

Social distancing of two metres is being recommended, and anyone hosting gatherings is asked to keep them as small as possible, and no larger than 150 people. This applies to restaurants, bars, movie theatres, and other gathering spots.

The provincial government was also going to have public health inspectors at the airports in Halifax and Sydney to strengthen the screening process. Digital screens will also be displaying information in areas frequented by travellers.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Locally, cancellations, closures, and restrictions have also been put in place:

All March Break and free community drop-in programs are cancelled until further notice, including indoor walking, parent/tot open gym, pickleball, skating, open gym programs, adult basketball, badminton.

Douglas Street Recreation Centre room and gym rentals are cancelled.

Colchester Legion Stadium is closed and rentals cancelled.

The Town of Truro Art Acquisition Program is postponed until a future date.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt is postponed until a future date.

The Colchester Historeum’s chase the ace has been postponed.

The Rath Eastlink Community Centre is closed until further notice. Memberships are placed on hold.

In-person classes have been suspended at Dalhousie Agricultural Campus.

The Nova Scotia Community College Truro campus remains open, however in-person classes have been suspended and those in residence are asked to move out by March 25.

Goodlife Fitness is closed until further notice.

The Lotus Centre is closed until April 6, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated.

Colchester Community Workshops is closed to the public, including the New To You store and InterColonial Cafe. The site remains open to clients, however the evening Transition Program is cancelled until further notice.

The pancake brunch, scheduled for April 5 at the Old Barns United Church, has been cancelled.

The Colchester-East Hants Public Library branches are closed until April 6.

The Truro Curling Club’s remainder of the season has been suspended.

The poetry and short fiction night at NovelTea on March 27 has been postponed.

New Breed Wrestling’s show at the Truro legion on April 18 has been cancelled.

Hubtown Theatre Society’s production of The Wild Women of Winedale has been postponed until June 10-13.

The Truro Music Festival is cancelling its remaining classes and events for the 2020 season. This includes the piano, vocal, choir, and band classes scheduled to take place April 2-28, as well as the closing concert scheduled for May 8. The Musical Theatre classes were held March 9-12, but the awards concert scheduled for April 5 is also cancelled. Award winners from those classes will be contacted soon.

Many fire departments are closing their facilities to the public; anyone with rentals should contact the respective department in regards to their bookings.

Many businesses and other organizations are taking extra precautions. If you have plans to attend a business or event, please check with each to see if any cancellations or closures are taking place.