TRURO – As the number of cases of COVID-19 rises across the province, new self-isolation requirements have been implemented.

Anyone travelling for non-essential reasons entering Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada muse self-isolate for 14 days. If the traveller is staying in a home with others, those other people must also self-isolate. No one in the home is permitted to leave the property for 14 days, and visitors are prohibited.

As of Nov. 9, there were 16 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with one new case identified on Nov. 8.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 117,623 negative test results, 1,129 positive COVID-19 cases, and 65 deaths.

“As we see the surge in COVID-19 cases in other parts of Canada, we need to take further steps to slow the spread here,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “I am worried people are becoming complacent. We all have our part to play in keeping each other safe and I remind everyone again to follow public health protocols – wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and limit social contacts.”

Nova Scotians are also advised to avoid non-essential travel into and out of Atlantic Canada.

“Nova Scotians should be sticking close to home, sticking to their close social groups, and sticking with all the public health measures to keep each other safe,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. “That includes masks, physical distancing, good hand hygiene/cough etiquette, small social circles, staying home when you’re sick, self-isolation when required, and avoiding non-essential travel.”

There is no change for: