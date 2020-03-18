TRURO – The province of Nova Scotia is introducing new measures to combat the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

There are a total of seven cases – one confirmed and six presumptive – in the province as of Wednesday morning. The provincial Health Protection Act gives the chief medical officer of health the authority to give advice to protect public health and decrease risk to public health presented by communicable diseases such as COVID-19.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, there are to be no gatherings of more than 50 people, effective immediately.

Along with the small gatherings, a number of other measures have been announced, which come into effect at 12:01 a.m. March 19.

Restaurants are to restrict in-person dining, and only offer take-out or delivery services. Some restaurants have already switched to that measure as their own discretion.

Drinking establishments (such as bars), winery and distillery tasting rooms, and craft taprooms must close to the public. Private liquor stores can continue to operate, and wineries and distilleries are able to sell their product from their storefronts.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation has also reduced its operating hours, and is also limiting the amount of people inside the facility at one time.

Access Nova Scotia and Registry of Motor Vehicles will be closing for a week, with online services still available. The date for driver licences and vehicle registrations expiring in March, April, and May has been extended to Aug. 31. All law enforcement agencies have been notified of the extensions.

For anyone who has travelled outside of Canada, they must self-isolate for 14 days when returning to Nova Scotia, regardless of any symptoms they may or may not be having. If you have been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever (above 38 C) and/or new cough, complete the online questionnaire before calling 811. The online questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/

The federal government has issued a travel advisory asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country, and those currently abroad to return home.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Testing numbers for the province are updated daily at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

The Public Health Agency of Canada maintains a list of affected areas, which can be found online at https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/health-professionals/covid-19-affected-areas-list.html.